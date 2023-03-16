 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Women's World Cup prize money increases 300% to $150 million

Associated Press
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

The $150 million fund for the first 32-team tournament is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019, and 10 times what it was in 2015.

Representative imge (Source: AP)

The Women's World Cup is getting 300% increase in prize money for this year's tournament.

The $150 million fund for the first 32-team tournament is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019, and 10 times what it was in 2015.

Some of that prize money must be dedicated to paying players, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday after being re-elected by acclimation through 2027.

Infantino also again expressed his anger with broadcasters for offering too little for TV rights. He said FIFA will not sell broadcast rights for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the prices currently being offered.