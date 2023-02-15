 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh confirm 'spot-fix' approach

AFP
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:35 PM IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) said that the incident has been reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary walks back to the pavilion after her dismissal during the Group A T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 14, 2023. Marco Longari / AFP

Bangladesh cricket chiefs said Wednesday that one of their players taking part in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup had been approached in an attempted spot-fixing case.

"The team management in South Africa informed us that one player had been approached," Shafiul Alam Nadel, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) women's wing, told AFP.

Media reports claimed that an audio recording exists of a conversation in which details of a spot-fixing allegation were outlined.

The BCB said that the incident has been reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC).