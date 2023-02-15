Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh confirm 'spot-fix' approach

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary walks back to the pavilion after her dismissal during the Group A T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 14, 2023. Marco Longari / AFP

Bangladesh cricket chiefs said Wednesday that one of their players taking part in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup had been approached in an attempted spot-fixing case.

"The team management in South Africa informed us that one player had been approached," Shafiul Alam Nadel, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) women's wing, told AFP.

Media reports claimed that an audio recording exists of a conversation in which details of a spot-fixing allegation were outlined.

The BCB said that the incident has been reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"We informed the ICC of the matter. Now they will take the necessary action. We will extend our highest cooperation," added Alam Nadel.

Spot-fixing involves betting on specific aspects of a cricket match without wagering on the result.

"ICC's anti-corruption unit has been informed of the matter. They will see if the allegation has merit. The BCB has very little to do here," said Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief executive officer of the BCB.

Bangladesh have lost both of their matches at the World Cup currently underway in South Africa to Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia.

They play their next game on Friday against New Zealand in Cape Town.