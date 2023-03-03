 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Pro Kabaddi League: Organisers moot WPL-styled league

Mar 03, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

On the eve of the Women's Premier League T20 debut on March 4, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League are aiming to launch a franchise-based women's tournament.

A women's Pro Kabaddi League women's tournament could happen soon buoyed by the success of the men's league. | File photo (Image: PTI)

In what will be a major boost to women's sports in the country, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) are looking to launch a franchise-based women's tournament. Marshal Sports, the organisers of PKL, want to create a tournament that follows the footsteps of the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 tournament, which begins in Mumbai on March 4.

The PKL is in its 10th year and will be launched in collaboration with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), and the women's tournament could follow soon buoyed by the success of the men's league.

In a statement released to the press, Anupam Goswami, CEO of Marshal Sports and PKL Commissioner, said. “Our plans for a professional women's kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men's league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India. We will be working with our various stakeholders, including the AKFI and IKF to launch the women's league.”

Dreams into reality