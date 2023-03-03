 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Premier League to begin from March 4; Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in opening match

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

The inaugural edition of the T20 league will feature a total of five teams and 87 players.

UP Warriorz team members practising (Image: @wplt20/Twitter)

India's women cricketers will not only get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level but also enjoy the perks of a cash-rich tournament when the Women's Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country.

The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.

The WPL will not just be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for someone like Sneha Deepthi, who would like to prove that motherhood hasn't robbed her of the passion to play elite sport.

A certain hard-hitting Jasia Akhtar from Jammu and Kashmir will be eager to send the ball soaring into the stands and expect that people from her state will take her name alongside Umran Malik.