    Women's Premier League sponsorship rights may turn out to be a money spinner for BCCI

    FMCG brands, big companies, start-ups and digital platforms are seeing lining up for the new cricket franchise with bids estimated to be between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3.5 crore per match.

    Maryam Farooqui
    February 06, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the ball rolling for the Women's Premier League (WPL) with media and franchise rights auction that fetched a premium. And now, all eyes are on sale of title sponsorship rights, which is also likely to see a strong valuation.

    The cricket board issued a tender for the sale of title sponsorship rights of WPL for seasons from 2023 to 2027 and bid documents are available for purchase till February 9. While no base price has been set for the title sponsorship rights, it is estimated that the base price is likely to be Rs 35 lakh per match.

    "Title sponsorship rights of men's IPL (Indian Premier League) are around 5 percent of the league's broadcasting value. WPL's media rights valuation is Rs 7 crore per match and 5 percent of that is Rs 35 lakh per match, which will be the benchmark for title sponsorship rights value," said Santosh N, Managing Partner, D and P Advisory.

    He added that the value of the rights will go higher as the base is low. "There is more demand and the base value is low so it will go at a premium and can be in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore," he said.