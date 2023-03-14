 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians trounce Gujarat Giants, clinch playoff berth

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:52 PM IST

Mumbai Indians scored 162 for eight and then restricted GT to 107 for nine in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians Nat Sciver-Brunt with teammates celebrates the wicket of Gujurat Giants Sophia Dunkley during the Women's Premier League T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians' juggernaut continued in the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team stormed to their fifth win in a row, crushing Gujarat Giants by 55 runs to clinch a playoff berth.

After making a thumping start to the inaugural WPL against Gujarat Giants with a massive 143-run win at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Indians once again got the better of their opponents with a comprehensive all-round show at the Brabourne Stadium.

Gujarat Giants, who stuttered to a fourth loss in five matches and remained on the penultimate spot in the five-team points table, made 107/9 in 20 overs chasing 163 on a pitch that had something for all parties.

In their previous meeting, Gujarat were bundled out for 64 in 15.1 overs in a chase of 208.