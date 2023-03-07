 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Premier League: Lanning, Jonassen take Delhi Capitals to second straight win

Mar 08, 2023 / 12:06 AM IST

DC posted 211 for 4, with captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with a 42-ball 70. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.

Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Skipper Meg Lanning smashed her second consecutive half century and Jess Jonassen produced an all-round show as Delhi Capitals flexed their batting muscle for a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Lanning led from the front with an entertaining 70 off 42 balls as Delhi Capitals once again flaunted their firepower to reach 211 for four against UP Warriorz after being put in to bat.

Jess Jonassen, who hammered an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, returned to take three wickets that shut the door on UP Warriorz, who ended at 169 for five in 20 overs.

Tahlia McGrath delayed the inevitable with a stroke-filled 90 not out off 50 balls, the highest individual score in WPL thus far.

It was Delhi's second win in as many games while Warriorz suffered their first loss of the inaugural season.