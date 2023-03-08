Women's Premier League: Lanning, Jonassen take Delhi Capitals to second straight win

Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Skipper Meg Lanning smashed her second consecutive half century and Jess Jonassen produced an all-round show as Delhi Capitals flexed their batting muscle for a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Lanning led from the front with an entertaining 70 off 42 balls as Delhi Capitals once again flaunted their firepower to reach 211 for four against UP Warriorz after being put in to bat.

Jess Jonassen, who hammered an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, returned to take three wickets that shut the door on UP Warriorz, who ended at 169 for five in 20 overs.

Tahlia McGrath delayed the inevitable with a stroke-filled 90 not out off 50 balls, the highest individual score in WPL thus far.

It was Delhi's second win in as many games while Warriorz suffered their first loss of the inaugural season.

Warriorz could not recover from Jonassen's twin strike in the fourth over when she removed opposition captain Alyssa Healy (24 off 17 balls) and Kiran Navgire (2). The left-arm spinner beat Healy in the flight and had her caught at point before Navgire fell to a wild slog.

India U-19 star Shweta Sehrawat (1) struggled in her six ball stay and was caught behind off Marizanne Kapp, leaving Warriorz at 31 for three.

Warriorz made a questionable call to leave out Grace Harris, who had won them the game against Gujarat Giants, for the extra pace of Shabnim Ismail. Though Ismail was the best bowler on show, Harris' big hitting prowess was missed in the run chase.

Earlier, Lanning stole the show in the first half of Delhi's innings while fellow Australian Jonassen went ballistic in the death overs to ensure Delhi crossed the 200-run mark for the second time in as many games.

Delhi smashed 65 runs off the last five overs with Jonassen getting good support from Jemimah Rodrigues (34 not off 22 balls).

UP Warriorz opted to field, thinking the surface would suit the pacers early on but Delhi were able to negate that threat to post a challenging total.

Lanning and her opening partner Shafali Verma (17 off 14) shared a 67-run off 39 balls with the skipper doing the bulk of the damage.

Ismail got the ball to move around in her opening spell but was unlucky to get a wicket. One knew it was Lanning's day as even her mishits were going all the way. Her innings comprised 10 fours and three sixes.

With Ismail getting the ball to swing away, Lanning went for the flick off a full ball but got a leading edge that sailed over the bowler's head for the first six of the game.

Lanning's second six came off Ismail again as she mishit a pull that went over the fine-leg fielder.

The inspirational Australian skipper was brilliant with her backfoot play on either side of the wicket with the cut and pull being an integral part of her game.

She reached her second consecutive half-century with a sweep off Sophie Ecclestone. It was a top-edge that comfortably cleared the backward square fence.

Shafali was dismissed in seventh over with Kiran Navgire taking a diving catch at deep square leg off Tahlia McGrath.

A passing shower stopped play for a brief period when Delhi were cruising at 87 for one in nine overs.

Barring Ismail, all other UP bowlers conceded more than 10 runs per over.