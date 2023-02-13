 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women’s Premier League auction today: 449 players to go under the hammer

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

There are five franchises in the race to choose the top players for their teams for season 1 of WPL which will have 449 players up for bidding during the auction.

India women's national cricket team or the Women in Blue at the DY Patil Stadium in December 2022. (Source: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues/File image)

One new league, one more auction, and the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) moment is all over again. But this time the players up for bidding are all female stars for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which is all set for player auction on February 13 for its maiden season.

The WPL player auction will begin at 2:30 PM on February 13 in the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The event will be aired on Viacom18’s sports channel Sports18 and streamed on JioCinema. Viacom18 had won the media rights for WPL 2023 with a bid of Rs 951 crore for a five-year cycle of 2023-27.

Five franchises are in the race to choose top players for their teams for season 1. On January 25, the cricket board received a total bid of Rs 4,669.99 crore for the five franchises.

The teams include Mumbai Indians owned by Reliance Industries, Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by Diageo, Delhi Capitals owned by JSW Group-GMR Group, Gujarat Giants owned by Adani Group and UP Warriors owned by Capri Global.