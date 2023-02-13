English
    Women’s Premier League auction: All the big buys and the marquee players at the bidding

    The marquee players in the auction list include India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma, all-rounders Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
    Biggest buys expected at Women's Premier League inaugural auction. Image: @wplt20

    The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its first player auction from 2:30 PM on February 13, which will see 449 players up for bidding and five franchises in the race to get top players in their squad.

    The players, who are likely to fetch the highest bid, are Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Kaur, Mandhana, Ecclestone and Perry among others.

    Former India opener Aakash Chopra expects Smriti Mandhana to trigger bidding wars and become the most expensive player. It is expected that the vice-captain of India in all formats will go for a bid of Rs 4.5 crore.