Women’s Premier League 2023: Smriti Mandhana goes to RCB and 6 other points

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

India's inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is scheduled for March. Here's a quick look at the players' auction for the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are among the top players for whom franchises will bid.

Star women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone were among those who went under the hammer at the inaugural auction for the Women's Premier League in Mumbai on Monday.

Here are 6 facts about Women's Premier League (WPL) auction 2023:

-Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 3.4 crore.

-Mumbai Indians bought India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore.