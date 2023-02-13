Women’s Premier League 2023: Smriti Mandhana goes to RCB and 6 other points

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are among the top players for whom franchises will bid.

Star women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone were among those who went under the hammer at the inaugural auction for the Women's Premier League in Mumbai on Monday.

Here are 6 facts about Women's Premier League (WPL) auction 2023:

-Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 3.4 crore.

-Mumbai Indians bought India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore.

- Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is taking place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It is streaming live beginning 2.30 pm on the Sports 18 Network.

- Franchises will bid on as many as 409 players -- 246 Indian and 163 foreign players.

- Five franchisees are in running to pick top players. They are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians (owned by Reliance Industries), Delhi Capitals, UP warriors and Gujarat Giants.

- Each of the teams have Rs 12 crore minimum to spend on the auction. "A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

- The first Women's Premier League in India will be played between from March 4 to March 26 in Mumbai.