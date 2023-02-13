English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Women’s Premier League 2023: Smriti Mandhana goes to RCB and 6 other points

    India's inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is scheduled for March. Here's a quick look at the players' auction for the tournament.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
    Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are among the top players for whom franchises will bid.

    Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are among the top players for whom franchises will bid.

    Star women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone were among those who went under the hammer at the inaugural auction for the Women's Premier League in Mumbai on Monday.

    Here are 6 facts about Women's Premier League (WPL) auction 2023:

    -Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 3.4 crore.

    -Mumbai Indians bought India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore.