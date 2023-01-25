English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Women's IPL franchise auction: Haldiram’s, Adani, Kotak in race; bidding today

    Over 15 entities including seven IPL franchisee owners are bidding for five Women's Indian Premier League franchisees; bids likely to touch Rs 1,000 crore.

    Maryam Farooqui
    January 25, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    India women's national cricket team or the Women in Blue at the DY Patil Stadium in December 2022. (Source: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues)

    India women's national cricket team or the Women in Blue at the DY Patil Stadium in December 2022. (Source: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    More than 15 entities are bidding for five franchises of the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL), which is slated to be held in March.

    The bids for the WIPL teams will be submitted on January 25 and winners will be announced the same day.

    Along with franchise owners of men's IPL, other corporates in the fray include Haldiram's, Apollo Pipes, Shriram Finance, Adani Group, Torrent, Kotak, JK Cement, and Accord Distillery.

    From the men's franchise owners, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will not be bidding for WIPL teams. According to a report, Gujarat Titans is currently more focused on men's IPL as it is a new team. All other seven owners of men's IPL teams will bid for the WIPL franchises.