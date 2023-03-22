 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Boxing World Championships: Nikhat, Lovlina, Saweety and Nitu punch their way into semis, assure India of 4 medals

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST

Jaismine in (Red) and Paola Valdez of Colombia during their 60kg category quarterfinals bout at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi on March 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tournament favourites Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain lived up to expectations as they secured medals for India with quarterfinal wins, alongside two other home boxers at the ongoing Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Competing in new weight classes, reigning champion Nikhat (50kg) eked out a 5-2 win over Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat to secure her second world's medal and then Lovlina (75kg) added a third medal in her kitty with a 5-0 win over Adosinda Rady Gramane of Mozambique.

Apart from the duo, Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and the seasoned Saweety Boora (81kg) also moved to the semifinals.

For India, however, it was a roller coaster day as four pugilists -- Sakshi Choudhary (52kg), last edition's bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg), CWG bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) failed to move to the last four stage.