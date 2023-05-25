With the biggest cricket stadium as home ground, Gujarat Titans sees high ticket revenues

Gujarat Titans, one of the two new IPL franchises, is seeing strong ticketing revenue as it plays the home and away format for the first time and at a cricket stadium with the highest capacity in India.

Gujarat Titans (GT), one of the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in the Twenty20 cricket tournament, is playing the home and away format for the first time this year at a cricket stadium that has the highest capacity in India. This is resulting in significant contribution coming from ticketing revenues, said a top official of the franchise.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced in October, 2021 the addition of two new teams including GT and Lucknow Super Giants that played their first innings in IPL 2022. However, the matches were restricted to stadiums in Maharashtra last year due to Covid restrictions. But the first two playoff matches were held in Kolkata and the last two matches were held in Ahmedabad. For two years—2020 and 2021—the tournament was held outside India.

With the home and away format making a comeback after three years and the franchise this year playing more than seven home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a capacity of over 1,30,000, the team is recording high ticket sales.

"Close to 40 percent has come from ticketing," GT chief operating officer (COO) Arvinder Singh told Moneycontrol. The franchise is owned by CVC Capital, a French private equity firm.

On average, IPL franchisees’ earnings from match-day revenue, including ticket collections, merchandising, food and beverages, account for around 20 percent of their overall revenue.

"We have been working ever since last season (IPL 2022) ended because it was our first time and we were doing it in the largest stadium in the world. Last year, because it was a bubble (referring to the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic) and we couldn't play in our home stadium (during the course of the tournament), we were just a team of six (managing the franchise's affairs). For this large a stadium, the direct team that was involved increased to 100 people this year and additionally there were vendors, agencies. So, the total number was 3,000 people who helped in conducting matches at the Ahmedabad stadium," Singh added.

Incidentally, the IPL 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium set a Guinness World Record with an attendance of 101,566.

Homecoming

The opening match of IPL 2023 on March 31 between Chennai Super Kings and GT saw one of the highest traction with tickets getting sold out within four days of going live. As many as 63,000 tickets were sold online out of the total 75,000 tickets and the remaining were sold offline.

"We took many measures to bring more fans to stadiums including increasing the frequency of metros. There are 34 parking areas at the stadium so we ran 100 shuttles from the stadium to the parking lot. Even for hospitality areas we ran golf carts," Singh said.

However, the same audience traction was not witnessed in the last few GT games, including those played on home ground, like the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15.

"My last couple of games did get affected as I think people are waiting to watch the team play on the home ground. We did not see 90 percent occupancy in the last two games because we had already qualified (the Gujarat team had topped the table). So that did have an impact," Singh said, adding that from the perspective of the stadium, had the first two home matches been played in any other stadium except that in Lucknow, the arena would have packed to double the capacity. "With the kind of stadium that we have, the gate revenues are not at all insignificant as compared to many other stadiums," the COO humblebragged.

High engagement, high revenues

While GT lost the first qualifying match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 23, Singh is confident that the team will be in the finals. The GT versus CSK match clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership on digital at 2.5 crore, surpassing the previous viewership record of 2.4 crore registered during the CSK versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match on April 17. The high engagement on digital and the threefold increase in the value of media rights are resulting in higher growth of franchise revenues.

"The team is 38 percent higher than last year in terms of revenue and this year itself we are sitting at number three in terms of revenue (as compared to other nine IPL franchises)," Singh said.

The COO, who said that they have no revenue targets, is more focused on fan engagement. For this, the team launched the GT merchandise store last year. "We have athleisure for which we have tied up with HRX, then FanCode for more affordable merchandise. We have four different merchandise partners. We will increase availability and types. We want to do something for women and children and we are working on it. Merchandise in India for any sporting venture is not a huge revenue stream. This is more from an engagement perspective. But there is a 50 percent increase in merchandise sales," he said.

The franchise is also looking to scale up content on its FAM app that has long-form content around players and matches, news and contests. The app has registered over 600,000 downloads.

"We don't want to be a franchise that is relevant four months a year. So in July and August you will see more developments coming from us," Singh said.