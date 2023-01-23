 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WIPL Team Bid: BCCI set for another 4000 crore windfall

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

According to market experts, the teams are expected to shell out in the "range of 500 to 600 crore INR" per team in the closed-bid auction.

The BCCI is all set to get richer by at least Rs 4000 crore with some of the top business houses set to bid aggressively for the five Women's IPL (WIPL) teams that would be auctioned on Wednesday.

"WIPL has huge potential but most of the legacy teams would like to mix optimism with pragmatism," an industry insider, who has previously worked on men's IPL team bid, told PTI ahead of auction.

"Expect a few bids in the range of Rs 500 crore upwards. Rs 800 crore plus could be a bit ambitious but BCCI won't complain," he added.

More than 30 odd companies have bought the bid documents worth Rs 5 lakh including all the 10 men's IPL team. Well-known corporate houses such as Adani group, Torrent group, Haldiram's Prabhuji, Capri Global, Kotak and Aditya Birla Grouo have also shown interest in buying a team.

Some of these companies were unsuccessful when BCCI invited bids for two new men's teams in 2021.