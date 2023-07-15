Wimbledon 2023: Why Ukrainian Elina Svitolina won so many hearts

Elina Svitolina’s is one of the more charming stories of this Wimbledon, irrespective of how the tournament ends.

When Elina Svitolina accepted a wild card for the Charleston Open in the first week of April, it had been a little over a year since she had played her last competitive tournament—at the Miami Open in March 2022.

In the year in between, she had a baby, daughter Skaï, with husband and fellow tennis pro Gael Monfils. Her return to tennis made her one of the few professional sportswomen coming back to sport as a mother.

By the end of last week, Svitolina was in The Championships’ semi-final at Wimbledon. She had become a crowd favourite, a vocal spokesperson for Ukraine and a role model. By some accounts, Svitolina got been “adopted” by British fans as one of their own, in the absence of any local player in the later stages of the tournament.

“They supported me all the way, even today when I was down,” Svitolina said after her semi-final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday. “(I am) thankful to the crowd for being there for me and Ukraine.”

Svitolina’s is one of the more charming stories of this Wimbledon, irrespective of how the tournament ends on Sunday. Sports enthusiasts love an underdog and Svitolina, who lost in the 2019 semi-final here to Simona Halep, justified the wild card Wimbledon gave her by making it to the last four in 2023.

Once ranked as high as No.3 in the world (in 2017), the current world No.76 is enjoying a bit of a dream run this year. She made it to the semi-finals in Saint Malo in May (then ranked 1088), her fifth tournament this year after her comeback, before winning a title at Strasbourg. In the French Open, ranked No.192, she defeated three higher ranked players, including ninth seed Daria Kasatkina, before losing in the quarter-final to world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

In Wimbledon, she had victories over Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and world No.1 Iga Swiatek, all Grand Slam winners, before making it to the semi-final. When asked on Thursday what her message to people was, the 28-year-old said, “Believe in yourself. You need to find ways to fight for your dream and continue dreaming.”

Svitolina’s rising popularity, especially during the week-and-a-half at Wimbledon, also stems from the work she has done for her country Ukraine. An ambassador for United 24, a foundation that collects donations for the war-hit Ukraine, she has worked with WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) for a Tennis Plays for Peace Pro-Am in April that aided Ukraine and the Elina Svitolina Foundation.

When she went to Ukraine in February, a year after Russian invasion of the country and just five months after her baby, she said she had a bigger mission, of freeing Ukrainian people. She is no longer a player chasing titles and prizes; she plays with her daughter and country in her mind.

“(There is) a lot of responsibility and tension. I tried to balance as much as I can. Sometimes it gets too much. I don’t want to take that as an excuse that I lost today,” she said after the semi-final.

“(I got) massive support (from Ukraine), unbelievable that they are with me all the way and hopefully they will continue,” she added tearfully.

“The way the performance today, that’s what I have in mind right now. Probably need a couple of days to reflect … to switch off from everything and think about what happened.”

One of Ukraine’s most successful players, Svitolina has 17 singles titles in her career and has been in three Grand Slam semi-finals, at Wimbledon twice and the US Open in 2019. She is not the only mother to have successfully returned to tennis, with success being a subjective metric.

Azarenka, Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters are among several players who have returned to the sport in recent times after delivering. Clijsters won three of her four majors after the birth of her daughter in 2008. German Tatjana Maria, who has a 10-year-old daughter, was in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals last year.

Three years after retiring from tennis, the 2018 Australian Open champion and former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has just announced her return to the sport. The 33-year-old has a two-year-old daughter and an eight-month-old son. She will start with the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August, in preparation for the US Open starting two weeks later.

She will then join Svitolina, possibly as another crowd-favourite, two mothers playing for more than name and fame, but for a cause, for the love of tennis, for the fighting spirit that sport fuels.