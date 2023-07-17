Wimbledon 2023 | A star is born: 5 times Alcaraz-Djokovic turned the odds in their favour

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, 20, defeated the seven-time Wimbledon champion Novac Djokovic, 36, in a nail-biting final at the Wimbledon 2023.

After his 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 defeat, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novac Djokovic described 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz as a blend of himself, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. A nail-biting final, which spanned five exhilarating sets, saw Alcaraz end Djokovic’s winning streak at the Wimbledon to claim his maiden title. Through the match, there were many ‘all is lost’ moments for both the Serb and Spaniard. There were times when the odds were against them but the resilience and persistence helped the tennis stars, both equally accomplished in their right, bounce back from tough spots in the game and turn lost games into set wins.

Through the many turning points in the final, Djokovic and Alcaraz pushed back against each other, pulling themselves out of difficult situations like only a sports person can — with grace, poise and perseverance. Here is a look at 5 such moments when Djokovic-Alcaraz fought back through the many all-is-lost moments.

Turning setbacks to comebacks

The first set was for the Spaniard, what some publications called, a ‘horror start’. Djokovic took a 6-1 lead in the first set which saw Alcaraz fighting against the Serb’s tyranny of stealing points. A few broken serves and a couple deuces later, Djokovic sealed his victory. Alcaraz however, fought back. The World No. 1 more than redeemed himself in the second set. A fired-up Spaniard took Djokovic to task in the second set and leveled the score with 2-2.

A loss in the first set had the crowd hoping for a comeback from Alcaraz and that’s exactly what happened. After a long 73-minute set, the score was Djokovic 5-6 Alcaraz. At this point, the Spaniard was only a whisker away from taking away the set. The comeback was better than the initial setback. But was it enough?

Breaking outrageous tie-break records

Alcaraz’s grit didn’t yield fruitful results as the set went to tiebreaker. Given Djokovic’s envious track record with tie-breakers, one knows the seven-time Wimbledon champion knows his way out when cornered with a tie. At the Grand Slam, Djokovic has won 15 tie-breaks in a row, with his last loss coming in the second round of the Australian Open against Enzo Couacaud. To go against the king of tie-breaks is no mean feat, and it would be safe to say that the crowd at the final had their reservations about Alcaraz winning it.

As the tennis gods would have it, the second set saw the two players go neck and neck, with the score tied to 3-3. The Serb was then hit by a time-violation and exchanged words with the umpire. Then, Carlos did the impossible. He won two back-to-back set points, winning the tiebreaker in a jaw-dropping moment, which had a thunderous crowd cheering for the young tennis star.

Alcazar broke Djokovic's tie-breaking record.

Since Enzo Couacaud at the 2023 Australian Open, Alcaraz is the only player to defeat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam tie-break. One would say locking horns with the Serb in a tie-breaker in a Wimbledon match, given his track record, would be nerve-racking to say the least. Besides this, a 2-0 win would put Djoker on the way to a smash win. Despite this, Alcaraz pulled himself out of a bleak position to score a win, a historic one at that.

Not only did Alcaraz make history with the second, he also levelled the match score.

The veteran hold his ground

Alcaraz had a mighty fall and Djokovic stole the four set win from him.

For a 36-year-old tennis veteran to be dethroned and have his record broken by a 20-year-old (the largest age gap between winners of a men's Slam final) can be a humbling experience. For Djokovic, who took long bathroom breaks, much to the dismay of the crowd who was waiting — it was a moment of learning and pushing himself to bring out the best. The third and fourth sets of the Slam final were exactly that — a veteran showing why he is a veteran.

If the first set was a “horror start” for Alcaraz, the third one was proving to be a nightmare for Djokovic as Alacaraz was leading 3-1. 13 deuces, seven break points and one heated altercation later, Djoker lost the third set too, much to his dismay.

Then began the fourth set. And Alcaraz was leading again with 2-1. Then Djokovic was on the ground — literally because Alcaraz’s shot had hit him on the legs. The Serb bounced back and proved why is a veteran. In no time, Djokovic had Alcaraz on the ground figuratively with a 3-2 lead but also literally — the Spaniard had a mighty fall holding on to serves. Djoker soldiered on, and went on to win the fourth set, stealing the four set win from Alcaraz.

The game isn’t over yet

Djokovic took his anger out on the racquet.

The fifth set saw Djokovic clutching at straws while looking for a break. At one point, Djokovic took his anger out on the racquet and threw it at the net. He then had another heated exchange with the chair umpire. Alcaraz was leading 4-3 in the final set. It was officially Djokovic’s “all is lost” moment. But he wasn’t letting the title slip away easily. He soldiered on, scored another game bringing the score to 5-4. To not have a four set defeat and continue fighting till the fifth set was indeed a respectable way for Djoker to pass the baton to the young tennis star and he did exactly that.

Alcaraz reigns supreme

Djokovic appreciates Alcaraz, and says he's never played anyone like him, who's a blend of the three tennis greats Federer, Nadal and Djokovic himself.

Despite a mighty pushback from a veteran player — one who has multiple titles victories to his name, Alcaraz consistently fought back against Djoker’s serve attacks through the fifth and breaking points. In the final set, Alcaraz won with a 6-4 score. Not only did he seal the win with his grit and perseverance, Djokovic too showed resilience by fighting against Alcaraz’s fiery tennis.

A star is born. Batons are exchanged. A reigning tennis star has paved the way for a new one. But in the process, both stars have shown incredible resilience — one that is inspiring and will be remembered for generations to come.