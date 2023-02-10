 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will LeBron James shatter basketball's 40k points barrier?

Akshay Manwani
Feb 10, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Four NBA titles, four NBA MVP awards and other milestones, including 19 All-Star appearances, solidify James’ case as being the greatest ever to play on the basketball hardwood.

LeBron James has played 1,080 hours of basketball so far in regular seasons and playoffs. (Photo via Twitter/pickuphoop)

LeBron James added yet another record to his glittering resume on Tuesday. But make no mistake about it. Overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer wasn’t ‘yet another’ entry in the NBA’s record books. By the time Abdul-Jabbar hung up his basketball sneakers in 1989, his 38,387 points were largely considered unassailable. They were, in many ways, the holy grail of basketball. Abdul-Jabbar’s record was for everyone to know, not to be matched, much less broken.

Yet, James is here in this moment. The 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. By his own admission, James knows that he “can play a couple more years.” The significance of that statement is enormous. Not only can James shatter the 40k points barrier, he could well get close to 45,000 career points, an unthinkable proposition for anyone other than LeBron James in NBA history. Think about it: going nearly 7,000 points ahead would be a whopping 20 percent improvement on Abdul-Jabbar’s mark. Statistical milestones are generally ‘bettered’. James would have taken a blowtorch and obliterated Abdul-Jabbar’s name from the record books.

The latest stat accomplishment also brings the focus back on James’ place among the pantheon of NBA greats. Shouldn’t he now, undoubtedly, be the greatest of all-time? Should he now rank first among a handful of names that include Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain?

Truth be told, there is no definitive answer to this debate. This is the case across sport. For people of a certain era, Björn Borg ranks as the greatest tennis player ever. The Swede hit 11 Grand Slam singles titles and then abruptly retired from the sport while in his mid-to-late 20s. He won the French Open and Wimbledon – chalk and cheese as far as playing surfaces go – in the same year for three successive years. It is an accomplishment that is yet to be equalled by any tennis player since. Never mind that Borg walked away from tennis when he could have been entering the best years of his playing career.

Then we have Novak Djokovic, tied at 22 Grand Slam titles with Rafa Nadal, but the odds-on favourite to become the leading all-time men’s Grand Slam singles’ titles winner compared to the Spaniard. And yet, between Borg and Djokovic, Roger Federer must be mentioned, because who else brought so much beauty, poetry and music to tennis. Picking any of these names would be fine. There is context to each of their claims to being the GOAT.