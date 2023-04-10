 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What impact has Impact Player created in this IPL so far?

Guru Krishnan
Apr 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Talking to some of the teams about the new rule introduced in this year’s IPL, they are still figuring out a way how to go about it, saying it is nothing but a simple substitution, playing 12 vs 12.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has seen quite a few rule changes being implemented.

On Saturday in Mumbai, Ambati Rayudu came in to bat as an Impact Player when Chennai Super Kings were cruising along well in pursuit of a modest 158 target set by Mumbai Indians. He played his bit and remained unbeaten 20 as CSK won comfortably by seven wickets.

The same Rayudu was replaced by an Impact Player in his team’s first match against Gujarat Titans, the batsman having finished his job, was substituted by a bowler, Tushar Deshpande as CSK went about defending the total, though unsuccessfully.

On Sunday, when Punjab Kings, batting first, were struggling against Sunrisers Hyderabad with opener Shikhar Dhawan playing the lone fiddle with the bat, they brought in Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza as an Impact Player in place of opener Prabhsimran Singh (out for first-ball nought) to boost their total. However, Raza could not create an impact with the bat, falling for only five.

Fourteen matches have gone by at the end of the second weekend of this year’s Indian Premier League. That’s one-fifth of the number of league matches. The 16th edition has seen quite a few rule changes being implemented. The waist-high full tosses have been challenged as also the wides under DRS.