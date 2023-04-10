What impact has Impact Player created in this IPL so far?

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has seen quite a few rule changes being implemented.

On Saturday in Mumbai, Ambati Rayudu came in to bat as an Impact Player when Chennai Super Kings were cruising along well in pursuit of a modest 158 target set by Mumbai Indians. He played his bit and remained unbeaten 20 as CSK won comfortably by seven wickets.

The same Rayudu was replaced by an Impact Player in his team’s first match against Gujarat Titans, the batsman having finished his job, was substituted by a bowler, Tushar Deshpande as CSK went about defending the total, though unsuccessfully.

On Sunday, when Punjab Kings, batting first, were struggling against Sunrisers Hyderabad with opener Shikhar Dhawan playing the lone fiddle with the bat, they brought in Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza as an Impact Player in place of opener Prabhsimran Singh (out for first-ball nought) to boost their total. However, Raza could not create an impact with the bat, falling for only five.

Fourteen matches have gone by at the end of the second weekend of this year’s Indian Premier League. That’s one-fifth of the number of league matches. The 16th edition has seen quite a few rule changes being implemented. The waist-high full tosses have been challenged as also the wides under DRS.

But the most significant of the new rules this year is the Impact Player rule. How much of an impact has the Impact Player rule created in this IPL? Is the Impact Player rule here to stay?

The teams look at the Impact Player rule as just a substitution, bringing in an additional batsman or a bowler depending on the situation. Going by how the teams have been using it, the Impact Player is brought in for the second half of the game and rarely in the first, like Lucknow Super Giants brought in Krishnappa Gowtham for the last ball of their innings while batting first. The right-handed Gowtham created an impact straightaway when he smote Delhi Capitals’ Chetan Sakariya for a six.

CSK medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player, though he hardly created an impact. Replacing Rayudu after CSK finished their innings, Deshpande’s was not the kind of impact he’d have wanted to create. Fourteen runs from three scoring shots by the punishing Gujarat Titans openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill in his first over and to finish with one for 51 in 3.2 overs was anything but a positive impact Deshpande had on his team.

Contrastingly, Titans’ Impact Player in that match, the left-handed top-order batsman Sai Sudharshan, who replaced the injured Kane Williamson in the batting line-up, made an impression straightaway. Sudharshan picked up a boundary on the leg-side off the first ball he faced and went on to score a quick 22 off 17 balls and shared 53 for the second wicket with Gill to play a key role in Titans’ victory.

There have been mixed performances by the Impact Players so far. The teams are also trying to figure out when to bring in and how to use him. For them, it is a simple substitution with the additional role of being able to bat or bowl. One thing that the teams fear is that the Impact Player rule discourages domestic all-rounders.

‘VERY MUCH A SUBSTITUTE’

Mike Hesson, director of cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said: “When it came, the Impact Player rule was quite intriguing, how it will be used and when it will be used. Now, it is very much a substitute. When you are batting, you have an extra batter. When you are bowling, you have an extra bowler. You are pretty much playing 12 vs 12, which will take out some of the all-rounders from the game. Am not sure what the rationale for that is. There will definitely be quality. You won’t get too many bits and pieces players to try and make up for the fifth bowler. That should make the quality of cricket higher. That limits the opportunities for the domestic all-rounders that are trying to find their way in the game.”

CSK all-rounder, England’s Moeen Ali agreed with Hesson that the domestic all-rounders will be badly hit by the Impact Player rule. “It is a tough one,” Ali, who played a key role in England's triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup late last year, replied to a query from moneycontrol.com. “I am still a little bit confused as to what is the best way to use it. It does nullify the all-rounder. Am not sure going forward if it is great for local all-rounders. Sometimes you look at the conditions but time will tell how good it actually is, especially if you want to win World Cups, all-rounders play a big role. It does nullify that.”

Hesson said that the teams do not identify Impact Players for the season but “go with the conditions and the match-ups”. “We are pretty clear on how we want to use it. We have tried a few things (in practice matches before the tournament). I don’t think it is difficult now. It is pretty much a straight substitute.”

‘STILL CONFUSED ABOUT HIS ROLE’

Ajinkya Rahane, CSK batsman starred in CSK’s win over MI on Saturday with a quick 61, said with a laugh: “Impact Player, I am still confused about his role. I don’t know how it is panning out.”

In their two matches so far, RCB did not need an Impact Player against Mumbai Indians in their opening match while the one they brought in against Kolkata Knight Riders, Anuj Rawat as an additional batsman in a desperate attempt as they were chasing 205 and were down to 83 for six, hardly made any difference. Rawat fell for only one, having no clue to the threats by the KKR spinners.

RCB’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that the teams could have planned better at the December 2022 player auctions had there been more clarity on the Impact Player rule.

Bangar said: “Ideally, the kind of introduction we had to the Impact Player rule was a definition which every team analysed. But later, once the auction happened, the Impact rule was tweaked a little, which caught everyone by surprise. Most teams would have probably taken a different approach at the auction table had the rule changes taken place earlier. Having said that, it is a level-playing field, which makes the game more dynamic. We will maximise the Impact Player rule. It gives us a chance to play some exciting talent that we have in both the batting and bowling departments.”

‘YOU STILL HAVE TO GO OUT AND PLAY CRICKET’

Mumbai Indians batting coach and a former star all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, who created an impact with his performances with the bat even before the Impact Rule was in vogue, cares least for this new rule.

He said: “To be honest, I have not thought too much into this Impact Player rule. A lot of thoughts have been flying around about it. For me, you still have to go out and play cricket, impact or no impact. It’s just another dimension added for entertainment purposes. For us, it is about focusing on what needs to be done about every individual. If we have to use a player in different scenarios, we will try to do it to our advantage. We will prepare for the entire game rather than focus on one particular area, which is the impact player.”

The Impact Player rule can be linked to the new facility that is available to the captains this IPL, which is the naming of the playing 11 and the five reserves from whom the Impact Player is to be selected after the toss.

MI head coach Mark Boucher had named two batsmen and three bowlers as reserves from which to pick their Impact Player against CSK on Saturday. Left-arm spinner Kumar Karthikeya got the nod and Boucher was pleased with the choice as far as individual performance was concerned.

Asked by this scribe if he and his team have figured out how to use Impact Player, Boucher explained: “Most teams will use it probably the way every other team is using it. When you bat first, you want to squeeze in the extra batter. And if you bowl first, you want that extra bowler. It is rather a substitution than an Impact Player.

“Against CSK, we did name him a little bit late, we called it after the Power Play in the second innings. That was basically because we wanted to make a decision whether we wanted a seam bowler or a spinner. In the end, it was the right decision. We brought Kumar in as our Impact Player and he went for one for 24 in his four overs. He did make an impact in the game, albeit in a losing cause. That’s the other way you can use it.

“Most teams use it as a substitution, top that with an extra batsman when you bat and substitute with a bowler when you are bowling. We have a discussion half way and decide which one is going to be effective. Tonight, spin was going to be effective and we called it right.”

‘STILL COMING TO TERMS WITH IT’

Mike Hussey, CSK batting coach, said his team was still coming to terms with this rule. He said: “It is still something that we are coming to terms with. Basically, I feel it is like playing with 12 players now. We can basically sub an extra batsman in if we are batting second or we can sub an extra bowler in if we are bowling second. So, I think what we naturally see is the scores might become a little higher because playing an extra batsman on top of what we have already got means that the players feel like they can try and score a little bit quicker.

“In the past, you had to try and get the balance right of getting enough batters and enough bowlers. All-rounders played a big role as well. I think we are lucky with CSK that we have got so many different options because we have so many different all-round capabilities like Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja, because they can contribute with both bat and ball. It gives so much depth in both departments. We bat down to probably No. 10 or No.11.”