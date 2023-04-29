 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WFI sexual harassment case | A whole lot more at stake than the nation’s image, PT Usha

TK Arun
Apr 29, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Gender ideology which makes people shy away from confronting sexual harassment depresses India’s GDP, research output and strategic capacity.

If the female labour force participation rate in India were at China’s level of 61 percent, the number of earning women would be around 592.6 million. (Representational image)

Content warning: Contains mention of rape.

Earlier this week, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha criticized the top wrestlers protesting the inaction on their complaints of sexual harassment. The wrestlers had first raised their complaint against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in January 2023. They returned to Jantar Mantar to protest on April 23, 2023, after a failed attempt to file an FIR in the case.

PT Usha's remark that the protesters had tarnished the country’s image has sparked a healthy debate on what is worse for the country’s external image: the protests by India’s world-beating women wrestlers or the refusal of the authorities — this would include the former sprint queen of India, who now heads the IOA — to act against sexual predators among their midst.

Welcome as this debate is, it would be useful to bear in mind that what is at stake is not just national esteem and the liberty of women at the levels of the individual and the collective, but also India’s economic prospects. The labour force participation of women in India is abysmally low, placing India in the company of Pakistan and Iran. One reason so few women work outside the home is the prevalence of not just sexual harassment but, more significantly, of the prejudice that the victims of sexual harassment are themselves to blame for the torment they suffer.