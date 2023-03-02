 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Watch: Mentor Mithali Raj dances with Gujarat Giants players ahead of WPL

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket last year.

Twitter was happy to see Mithali Raj but disappointed that she was not playing in the WPL. (Image: Screengrab from video @gujaratgiants/Twitter)

Former India captain and Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj grooved to a popular song ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League match on March 4.

Raj danced to Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ along with pacer Hurley Gala and Shabnam Shakil in a short clip wearing team jerseys. “When you realise its WPL month!” Gujarat Giants captioned the video.

The 14-second clip is viral with lakhs of views.
Twitter was happy to see Raj but disappointed that she was not playing in the WPL.

“We wish you good luck 2023 WPL but we miss you badly in the field Mithali Raj not playing 11 for Gujarat Giants,” a user wrote.

“Mithali should have played this WPL man,” wrote another.