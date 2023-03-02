 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virat Kohli’s struggle for a Test hundred

Vimal Kumar
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Kohli needs to once again find his mojo and make the last leg of the Fab Four race even more engrossing.

Australian bowler Matthew Kuhnemann celebrates the wicket of Indian batter Virat Kohli during the 2nd day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Scoring a Test hundred was never an issue for Virat Kohli ever since he made his first one after navigating through his first 13 innings. That was the longest gap in his illustrious journey of 27 Test hundreds.

Once Kohli made his first ton in Adelaide on January 24, 2012, his consistency in getting a three-figure knock has been nothing short of remarkable. By November 22, 2019, the former India captain had added 26 tons as if it was merely a routine job for one of the greatest batsmen of modern times.

However, since then, it seems to have been an eternity since Kohli scored a Test ton. After his twin failures in the Indore Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there is now a gap of 41 innings between Kohli’s Test hundreds.

This is staggering because, along with Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Kohli’s stature as an all-time great has never been in doubt. Comparatively, Tendulkar’s worst phase in terms of a lack of a Test ton came in his last 40 innings. Tendulkar, who has played 200 Test matches, failed to score a ton in his last 23 Tests (from July 2011 until November 2013).