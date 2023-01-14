 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virat Kohli on his cricketing lows: 'I was cranky, it wasn't fair to my wife'

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

Virat Kohli opens up about his lean patch: "Denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space."

A remarkably eloquent Virat Kohli admitted being in complete denial about his "vulnerabilities" and "frustrations" during his poor run of form, which in turn also made him "cranky" and "snappy" with his family and friends.

Kohli smashed his 45th ODI hundred, a 87-ball 113, to guide India to a 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening game in Guwahati on January .

The 34-year-old batter had scored an identical 113 against Bangladesh in his final ODI of 2022 and has now 73 international hundreds with the last three coming in a space of four months after a near three year lull.

"In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on  Anushka, my close ones. "It's not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective," Kohli told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for bcci.tv.

Kohli reiterated the need to be away from his primary passion in order to rekindle it.

"I was far off from my cricket. My attachments, my desire, had totally taken over. That's when I realised that I can't be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I am vulnerable, I am not playing well, I am the worst player around, I have to accept it. I can't be in denial," Kohli admitted his frailties.