Dunzo shares hilarious post, notification on Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir argument

May 02, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an argument on Monday.

Monday night saw an argument break out between Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir after the game had ended.

The argument between the two former India teammates sent social media into a frenzy with videos, screenshots and tons of opinion floating all over the internet.

Amidst the hostility between the players, online food delivery platform Dunzo opted to add a creative twist to the war of words between the two players.

"Gambhir work pending after the long weekend? Dont lose temper. Virat your service for whatever you need. #ForYourDelhiNeeds," Dunzo said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"The word play, damn," wrote one user.