Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma step out for lunch in Bengaluru, fans chant 'RCB RCB'. Watch

Saturday afternoons can sometimes be a lazy time of the day, but not if you were in the vicinities of the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in Malleswaram area of Bengaluru yesterday.

For, Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma decided to visit the restaurant for lunch with friends and family.

As per a report on Deccan Herald, the duo visited the hotel at around 12:30 pm with six family members and friends and were accompanied by four bodyguards. They chose to come at that time at the request of the restaurant owner. After having lunch, they were reported to have left at around 2:15 pm.

"I instructed them to come after our closing hours at 12.30. We blocked a portion on the first floor for them so they could have their privacy and eat," CTR owner Sandesh Poojari told Deccan Herald.

Moneycontrol News