Viral news LIVE Updates: Rihanna performs at Super Bowl half-time

Super Bowl 2023, America's big football playoff, is under way in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Every year, Super Bowl is watched by millions of people, not just in the US, but around the global. Ads featured during the game and halftime performances become big cultural talking points. This year, alcohol and packaged food brands dominate the line-up, roping in big stars for their ads. Viewers are also eagerly waiting for, popstar Rihanna's Halftime performance, her first live event in seven years. Country star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the event.
We will bring you the LIVE updates from the event as well as snippets of other viral and trending news stories of the day.
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna's partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, during her blockbuster halftime show
ASAP Rocky is everyone watching @Rihanna 🥺 #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/pG6DWRL7ch— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Super Bowl 2023: More about the halftime show
Rihanna performs some of her biggest club hits, including 'Rude Boy' and 'Umbrella' for her Super Bowl show. The singer appears in an extravagant red cape, with background dancers dressed in white.
Super 2023: The mood during Rihanna's halftime showblockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Chills. @rihanna AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/ZdNgYCh54y— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna takes the stage
SHE’S BAAAACK @Rihanna AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/rH2G9r2RSc— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Super Bowl 2023: As things stand at half-time
.@Eagles extend their lead with a FG before the half!— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
'Break Bad' stars for snack ad
'Breaking Bad's' star cast reunites for a Super Bowl commercial for the brand PopCorners,.
Returning to Super Bowl: A look at the ads
Super Bowl commercials are always big talkingpoints, banking on star power and nostalgia to woo consumers. Here's one featuring star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
More trending news from India: Big Boss winner announced
Rapper MC wins the 16th season of the popular reality show. (Image credit: MC Stan Official/Twitter)
Meanwhile in India, photos from the reception of actors Kiara Advani and Sid Malhotra are a big trend online.
Super Bowl 2023: Katy Perry cheers for Rihanna
Katy Perry, who, performed at Super Bowl in 2015, sends Rihanna her best. "Sending you all the love, you got this," she says as Rihanna preps for her first live performance in seven years.
SHERYL LEE RALPH: A REFINED, SEASONED VOCALIST. pic.twitter.com/OGUL24Qgvn— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) February 12, 2023
.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih! 🥰 @rihanna #SBLVII #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/RjJnVggj7y— Shakira (@shakira) February 12, 2023
Super Bowl 2023: Stars in attendance
a Rihanna conseguiu reunir a Cher, a Adele, o Paul McCartney e a Billie no mesmo evento#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/o9quVAXk1B— cecília (@cecipugh) February 13, 2023
