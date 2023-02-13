English
    February 13, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

    Viral news LIVE Updates: Rihanna performs at Super Bowl half-time

    Trending news LIVE updates: Super Bowl's star-studded ads and performances, Indian reality show Big Boss' finale and other big trends of the day.

    Super Bowl 2023, America's big football playoff, is under way in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Every year, Super Bowl is watched by millions of people, not just in the US, but around the global. Ads featured during the game and halftime performances become big cultural talking points. This year, alcohol and packaged food brands dominate the line-up, roping in big stars for their ads. Viewers are also eagerly waiting for, popstar Rihanna's Halftime performance,

    her  first live event in seven years. Country star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the event.

    We will bring you the LIVE updates from the event as well as snippets of other viral and trending news stories of the day.

      Pop diva Rihanna at her first live performance in seven years.
      Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna's partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, during her blockbuster halftime show

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: More about the halftime show 

      Rihanna performs some of her biggest club hits, including 'Rude Boy' and 'Umbrella' for her Super Bowl show. The singer appears in an extravagantred cape, with background dancers dressed in white.

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

      Super 2023: The mood during Rihanna's halftime show

      blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

      Chills. @rihanna AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/ZdNgYCh54y

      — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
    • February 13, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna takes the stage

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: As things stand at half-time

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

      'Break Bad' stars for snack ad

      'Breaking Bad's' star cast reunites for a Super Bowl commercial for the brand PopCorners,.

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

      Returning to Super Bowl: A look at the ads

      Super Bowl commercials are always big talkingpoints, banking on star power and nostalgia to woo consumers. Here's one featuring star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

      More trending news from India: Big Boss winner announced

      Rapper MC wins the 16th season of the popular reality show. (Image credit: MC Stan Official/Twitter)

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

      Meanwhile in India, photos from the reception of actors Kiara Advani and Sid Malhotra are a big trend online.

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: Katy Perry cheers for Rihanna

      Katy Perry, who, performed at Super Bowl in 2015, sends Rihanna her best. "Sending you all the love, you got this," she says as Rihanna preps for her first live performance in seven years.

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST
    • February 13, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

