Viral news LIVE Updates: Rihanna performs at Super Bowl half-time

ASAP Rocky is everyone watching @Rihanna 🥺 #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/pG6DWRL7ch— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Super Bowl 2023, America's big football playoff, is under way in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Every year, Super Bowl is watched by millions of people, not just in the US, but around the global. Ads featured during the game and halftime performances become big cultural talking points. This year, alcohol and packaged food brands dominate the line-up, roping in big stars for their ads. Viewers are also eagerly waiting for, popstar Rihanna's Halftime performance,
We will bring you the LIVE updates from the event as well as snippets of other viral and trending news stories of the day.
ASAP Rocky is everyone watching @Rihanna 🥺 #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/pG6DWRL7ch— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Rihanna performs some of her biggest club hits, including 'Rude Boy' and 'Umbrella' for her Super Bowl show. The singer appears in an extravagantred cape, with background dancers dressed in white.
Chills. @rihanna AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/ZdNgYCh54y— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
SHE’S BAAAACK @Rihanna AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/rH2G9r2RSc— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
.@Eagles extend their lead with a FG before the half!— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
SBLVII on FOX
Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/8xU9x6CLrk
'Breaking Bad's' star cast reunites for a Super Bowl commercial for the brand PopCorners,.
Super Bowl commercials are always big talkingpoints, banking on star power and nostalgia to woo consumers. Here's one featuring star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Rapper MC wins the 16th season of the popular reality show. (Image credit: MC Stan Official/Twitter)
Meanwhile in India, photos from the reception of actors Kiara Advani and Sid Malhotra are a big trend online.
Katy Perry, who, performed at Super Bowl in 2015, sends Rihanna her best. "Sending you all the love, you got this," she says as Rihanna preps for her first live performance in seven years.
SHERYL LEE RALPH: A REFINED, SEASONED VOCALIST. pic.twitter.com/OGUL24Qgvn— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) February 12, 2023
.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023