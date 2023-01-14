 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Usain Bolt missing millions of dollars from his investment portfolio

Jan 14, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

Usain Bolt's accounts were handled by Stocks and Securities Limited, a company now under "enhanced oversight" from Jamaican authorities.

Jamaican financial authorities have launched an investigation into a company holding investments for eight-times Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt after reports that he may have lost millions to large scale fraud.

Jamaica's Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that it had placed the firm, Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), in "enhanced oversight" while it conducts the probe.

Bolt's manager Nugent Walker told the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper that the retired sprinter, one of the greatest athletes of all time, has had investments with the company for over a decade.

"All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this," Walker told the paper, saying the athlete had noticed discrepancies with his account on Wednesday.

"He's been with this entity over 10 years... His entire portfolio is being reviewed," he added.

The newspaper said millions of dollars were reported missing from Bolt's account. Walker was not immediately available for comment.