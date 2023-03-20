 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz secure playoff berth with thrilling win over Gujarat Giants

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 178 for 6 with Ashleigh Gardner top-scoring with 60 off 39 balls while Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 57.

Gujarat Giants players celebrate the wicket of UP Warriors player Kiran Navgire during the Women's Premier League T20 cricket match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

UP Warroirz's Grace Harris (72 off 41 balls) once again set the stage on fire with her heavy-duty hitting, as the team defeated Gujarat Giants for the second consecutive time by three wickets with just one delivery to secure a place in the playoffs of the inaugural season in Mumbai on Monday.

Following the win, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriors have made the grade, while Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been eliminated from the tournament.

Grace smashed the Giants attack to smithereens, hitting seven fours and four maximums in the chase of the Giants' 178/6. When she departed at 172, caught by Kim Garth of Harleen Deol, there were still seven runs to be scored for victory.

There were a few nervous moments when Simran Shaikh departed and it became 177/7 for the Warriorz. Two runs of the lest two deliveries can always be a tricky, but Sophie Ecclestone swept a Sneh Rana delivery to a boundary to signal the win with just one ball to spare.