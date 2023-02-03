 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Up to IOC to decide if Russia can compete in Paris 2024, says Paris Olympic head

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

(Representative Image: AP)

The head of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Tony Estanguet said on Friday it was for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes can participate in the Games next year.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the governing body to ban them from the sporting extravaganza, stating that allowing Russia to compete at the Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".

Three-time Olympic champion and President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee Estanguet told Reuters that he was "in favour of maintaining this symbol of universality for the Games" when asked about Russian and Belarusian participation.

Yet he said the decision rested with the Games' governing body.