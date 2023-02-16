 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UAE may host some games, India can play all its matches there: PCB on possible solution to Asia Cup logjam

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Addressing the media in Karachi on Thursday, PCB chief Najam Sethi said more discussions on the hosting of Asia Cup ODI tournament will be held next month on the sidelines of an ICC meeting as the matter "remained unresolved".

In a possible solution to the Asia Cup logjam, Pakistan may remain the host and India could be offered to play its matches in the UAE where some games will be held, according to sources in the Board (PCB) in Karachi.

In such a scenario, the UAE will also host the final if India qualifies for it, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source.

An emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was held in Bahrain on February 4 at the behest of PCB chief Najam Sethi after the continental body released its itinerary and Pakistan wasn't named the hosts of the tournament.

