'Shame': Twitter reacts to Indian wrestlers getting detained in Delhi

Top Indian wrestlers- Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik- were detained by Delhi Police.

Even as several sport loving fans in India got ready and later waited for the start of the 2023 Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, a more worrisome event had transpired a few hours earlier.

Top Indian wrestlers- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik- were detained by Delhi Police after the athletes had planned to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning.

The wrestlers left Jantar Mantar- the scene of their protest since April 24- but were detained as soon as they passed the protective barricades that were kept around the protests.

The events of Sunday evening drew several reactions from various past and present Indian sportspersons.

Here are some of the reactions shared on social media:



There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023



Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone.

I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be.

— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 28, 2023