    'Shame': Twitter reacts to Indian wrestlers getting detained in Delhi

    The wrestlers left Jantar Mantar- the scene of their protest since April 24- but were detained as soon as they passed the protective barricades that were kept around the protests.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
    Wrestlers

    Top Indian wrestlers- Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik- were detained by Delhi Police.

    Even as several sport loving fans in India got ready and later waited for the start of the 2023 Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, a more worrisome event had transpired a few hours earlier.

    Top Indian wrestlers- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik- were detained by Delhi Police after the athletes had planned to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning.

    The wrestlers left Jantar Mantar- the scene of their protest since April 24- but were detained as soon as they passed the protective barricades that were kept around the protests.

    The events of Sunday evening drew several reactions from various past and present Indian sportspersons.


    Here are some of the reactions shared on social media:

    Also read: Vinesh Phogat to Tanushree Dutta: What will happen to #MeToo if accusers suffer for going public?

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Abhinav Bindra #Bajrang Punia #Manoj Tiwary #Neeraj Chopra #Sakshi Malik #Sunil Chhetri #Vijender Singh #Vinesh Phogat
    first published: May 29, 2023 05:33 pm