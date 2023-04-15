 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Too many T20s, too few viewers

K Shriniwas Rao
Apr 15, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

The US and Saudis also want in on the act. However, it’s not simply a question of holding a few cricket matches. You also need a thriving domestic cricket culture.

The ICC earlier this week gave a go-ahead to US Cricket member boards to allow players in their countries to participate in Major League Cricket (MLC). (Image source: https://www.majorleaguecricket.com)

Cricket has been evolving at a rapid pace, shapeshifting between formats, embracing the club culture, figuring out what sells and what doesn’t.

But in an already-packed calendar, any further onslaught of T20 leagues in countries and continents that (i) either lack a healthy domestic cricketing culture, or, (ii) a market to cater to, or, (iii) a sustainable business model to rely on, needs thorough double-checking before being greenlighted.

Two developments that have occurred this week indicate how things are fast turning out to be a classic case of biting off more than one can chew.

1. USA Cricket, the governing body of cricket in the US, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been at loggerheads for some time now, with the former not being recognised by the ICC. Things got resolved earlier this week when US Cricket ‘elected’ an administrative body to run the sport. Within 48 hours, the ICC gave a go-ahead to its member boards to allow players in their countries to participate in Major League Cricket (MLC).