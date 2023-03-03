 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This is what little complacency and overconfidence can do: Ravi Shastri on Indore loss

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

India suffered a nine-wicket loss to Australia in the third Test, which finished in little over two days.

Australian players being greeted by Indian players after winning the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on March 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Indian batters paid the price for "complacency and overconfidence" and were over-eager to dominate the Australian bowlers, on a wicket which offered sharp turn and uneven bounce from the first morning of the third Test in Indore, said Ravi Shastri on Friday.

"This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down," the former India head coach told Star Sports.

"I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse." Opting to bat, India had lost seven wickets in the first session on day one, with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann claiming a maiden five-wicket haul, to be bundled out for a paltry 109.