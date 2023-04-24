 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

The Sachin Tendulkar interview: 'I still don’t feel like I’m 50, a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience sounds better'

News18
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with NW18 Group Sports Editor K Shriniwas Rao, Tendulkar opens up on the years that have gone by.

The Sachin Tendulkar interview: 'I still don’t feel like i’m 50, a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience sounds better'

On the brink of turning 50, Sachin Tendulkar opens the memory floodgates with Network18. “I don’t feel like I’m turning 50. It’s more like I’m completing 25 years with 25 years of experience," says the master.

In an exclusive interview with NW18 Group Sports Editor K Shriniwas Rao, Tendulkar opens up on the years that have gone by.

Excerpts from the interaction…

There is a recent video of yours on social media, in which you are seen serving your mom a freshly cut mango. That video tells us many things. It talks about a loving son, it talks about an affectionate family man. Talks about, of course, the greatest sportsperson the country has ever seen. And it tells us one more thing. It talks about how simple this man is, apropos, what his career has been like.