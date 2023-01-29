 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Quiet Coaching Revolution in Tennis That Can Feel Like ‘Cheating’

New York Times
Jan 29, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Richard Lewis, the former chief executive of the All England Club, argued for the virtues of a “gladiatorial” contest in which players were required to problem-solve under pressure on their own.

It has been an Australian Open full of progress and positive energy for Dean Goldfine, the traveling coach of the fast-rising American Ben Shelton, a surprise quarterfinalist in his first trip abroad.

But Goldfine has also felt pangs of guilt. This is the first Australian Open, and only the second Grand Slam tournament, in which coaches have been allowed to communicate with players during matches from the stands, and that has made him uncomfortable.

“Sometimes when I’m out there, when it’s happening, when I’m saying stuff, it’s like I want to look around and over my shoulder, because I feel like I’m cheating,” he said last week.

Goldfine, 57, has been coaching on tour for more than 30 years. But in-match coaching had until recently been banned at all men’s tournaments, and at all four major tournaments for both women and men.