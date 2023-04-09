The PSG problem and why Messi (and Mbappe) need to leave

Lionel Messi wants to leave Paris St Germain (PSG) immediately. Kylian Mbappe should leave the club as swiftly as his powerful legs allow him to sprint. Gianluigi Donnarumma should leap away before he loses in reputation as one of the finest young goalies in the world. Neymar has nowhere much to go—his $58,297,150 salary per year is almost 16 percent of the entire team’s payroll, and his transfer from Barcelona to PSG at $229.67 million is the highest in the history of football, making him all but unaffordable for most clubs. But even he will look to make a move when his contract with PSG ends in 2025, if not earlier, if he could get a deal, because it’s clear he does not get along with Mbappe, or PSG’s fans.

Sources around Messi, 35, have made it clear this week he wants to move—Barcelona have made an offer to bring him back, but reports suggest that he is more likely to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian league, the city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who have apparently made him a $400 million-a-year offer.

Messi moving to the Saudi league may arguably be the most unromantic thing to happen to football ever, spelling out in big bold letters that the global game is now ruled by nothing else but money. But you cannot begrudge one of the greatest players ever to grace football taking up a retirement bonus after a glittering career that has seen him win everything—league, cup and champions league with Barcelona many times over, and the World Cup with Argentina. He is done it all. Leave the man be.

The Messi-PSG saga began last week when the Paris club’s fans booed the Argentine ahead of a Ligue-1 game with Lyon, days after the club crashed out of the Champions League yet again in a match against Bayern Munich where they looked completely out of sorts.

It prompted former French greats like Thierry Henry and Emmanuel Petit to lash out at the club—"the whistles at Messi are an insult to football," Petit said. The PSG project—the ambitious crazy-rich bankrolling of the club since Qatar Sport Investment took over ownership in 2011, with the express aim of winning the Champions League "within four years"—has come unstuck.

Lionel Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp It’s worse than not reaching the goal of a Champions League title—PSG has lost all semblance of club culture. It has always been an infantile exercise to build a “dream team” by throwing money into transfer windows, but no club has failed as spectacularly in even this endeavour than PSG. The Galactico era of Real Madrid gave us a dazzling, yet coherent team: the best players of the era, but they could also work together towards a common cause, and they won league titles and the Champions League in style. Manchester City are the Galacticos of our times, but under the astute managerial leadership of Pep Guardiola, they have always ensured that the team works as a whole. PSG signings look like they were made for the social-media generation, as a recent New York Times article points out—let’s just get players with most Instagram followers and put them together on a pitch. PSG don’t have a team, but a ragtag bunch of influencers and a one-man cult of Mbappe. The club seems to believe that Mbappe’s genius will see them through all situations. More damagingly, Mbappe seems to believe it too. He cuts a lonely figure, trying to force the game, toiling away by himself, getting dejected when his singular approach does not, as it cannot in a team game, work out. PSG don’t have a team, but a ragtag bunch of influencers and a one-man cult of Mbappe. (Photo AFP) It is perhaps dawning on the young French forward that it was a mistake to stick with a club that does not believe, or know, how to build a team. "As I said in my first Champions League press conference this season, we were going to do our maximum. The truth is this is our maximum," Mbappe said, detached, damning, after PSG’s Champions League exit. Why is the club a one-man show even after they got Messi, Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos in 2021? The reason, of course, is that the signings make no sense. If you are letting go of Thiago Silva at the centre-back position because he is too old, why would you get Sergio Ramos, who, at 37, has already given his best years at Real Madrid? Why would you get Wijnaldum, a dynamic, ball-stealing midfield marshal, when you have Marco Verratti, who plays the exact same role in the team? Sure enough, Wijnaldum was shipped out to Serie A club Roma on loan within a year of signing with PSG. And so year after year, swimming in money, PSG get players and get rid of players, they hire coaches and sack coaches—but they don’t make a team that can play together. Perhaps this is what the PSG project is, after all. Just like the Saudi league signing Ronaldo and trying to sign Messi is not so much about football and more about image-building, PSG’s team is an exercise in branding. For Qatar, PSG is the acquisition of a cultural emblem that allows them to enhance and reinforce their business interests in Europe. Rather than a long-term project of building a team that leaves its own distinctive imprint, they have one of those Christmas movies with an ensemble cast of instantly recognizable names, where the film itself is utterly forgettable. A shame then that they represent a city that produces spectacularly talented young footballers at a rate unmatched by any other place in the world.

Rudraneil Sengupta is an independent journalist and author of 'Enter the Dangal: Travels Through India's Wrestling Landscape'. Views expressed are personal.