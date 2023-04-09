 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The PSG problem and why Messi (and Mbappe) need to leave

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 09, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

Sources around Lionel Messi, 35, have made it clear that he wants to move—reports suggest he is likely to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian league, the city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG ends in June 2023. While Barcelona may try to bring him back, Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian league have reportedly offered Messi $400 million a year.

Lionel Messi wants to leave Paris St Germain (PSG) immediately. Kylian Mbappe should leave the club as swiftly as his powerful legs allow him to sprint. Gianluigi Donnarumma should leap away before he loses in reputation as one of the finest young goalies in the world. Neymar has nowhere much to go—his $58,297,150 salary per year is almost 16 percent of the entire team’s payroll, and his transfer from Barcelona to PSG at $229.67 million is the highest in the history of football, making him all but unaffordable for most clubs. But even he will look to make a move when his contract with PSG ends in 2025, if not earlier, if he could get a deal, because it’s clear he does not get along with Mbappe, or PSG’s fans.

Sources around Messi, 35, have made it clear this week he wants to move—Barcelona have made an offer to bring him back, but reports suggest that he is more likely to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian league, the city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who have apparently made him a $400 million-a-year offer.

Messi moving to the Saudi league may arguably be the most unromantic thing to happen to football ever, spelling out in big bold letters that the global game is now ruled by nothing else but money. But you cannot begrudge one of the greatest players ever to grace football taking up a retirement bonus after a glittering career that has seen him win everything—league, cup and champions league with Barcelona many times over, and the World Cup with Argentina. He is done it all. Leave the man be.

The Messi-PSG saga began last week when the Paris club’s fans booed the Argentine ahead of a Ligue-1 game with Lyon, days after the club crashed out of the Champions League yet again in a match against Bayern Munich where they looked completely out of sorts.