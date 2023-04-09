 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This is the only UN-recognised country without a national football team

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

The Marshall Islands is starting to witness considerable amount of effort to help gain FIFA recognition, led by businessman Shem Livai.

The efforts to get Marshall Islands FIFA recognition has a bigger motive behind it, which is to use the platform to create awareness about climate change. (Representational Photo)

The United Nations comprises a total of 193 countries from around the world. Several prominent nations in the list such as Brazil, Argentina and France have established themselves as footballing powerhouses with a whole host of prominent players emerging and ruling the world.

However, there is one country in the list recognised by the United Nations which does not still have a football team but is now beginning to take strides towards building one.

The Marshall Islands, an island country located near the Equator of the Pacific Ocean, is starting to witness considerable amount of effort to help gain FIFA recognition, led by businessman Shem Livai.

The first step towards gaining that recognition was taken in 2020, when he formed the Marshall Islands Soccer Federation and later went on to take few other significant measures such as appointing a technical director named Lloyd Owers in December 2022, a head of marketing and a press director.