Tendulkar is not just a cricketing idol for me, he is a life coach: Yuvraj Singh

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

He remembered how concerned Tendulkar was when he was having sleepless nights and regularly coughing and vomiting during the 2011 World Cup

Today is Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar is not just a cricketing idol for Yuvraj Singh but a "guardian angel" who would offer incredible solutions and lessons in times of crisis, both on and off field.

One of India's greatest white ball players and hero of two World Cup triumphs, Yuvraj has been one of Tendulkar's closest friends in the Indian dressing room and for him the maestro is a life coach.

"When I played international cricket, we had coaches but if I faced any technical issues with my batting, he was my 'go-to' person. He provided solutions but he wasn't just my cricketing idol," Yuvraj, currently vacationing in the UK, told PTI ahead of the legend's 50th birthday.

"Beyond 22 yards also, he is like a guardian angel for me. Whenever I have faced any personal crisis or dilemmas in life, Paaji would be one of the first persons that I would dial. And he would always have the best life lessons and advice for me," he said.