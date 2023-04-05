 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudhir Naik, former India opener and Zaheer Khan's coach dies, aged 78

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:35 PM IST

Naik was an immensely respected figure in the Mumbai cricket circles and a Ranji Trophy-winning captain when he led the team to blue-riband glory in the 1970-71 season.

Sudhir Naik played 85 first class games and scored nearly 4500 runs (4376) at an average of 35 plus and seven hundred including a double ton.(Image: @ajinkyasnaik/Twitter)

Former India opener Sudhir Naik, who played three Test matches in 1974, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after brief illness, confirmed Mumbai Cricket Association sources.

He was 78 and is survived by his daughter.

"Recently, he fell on bathroom floor and sustained a head injury after which he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. He slipped into a coma and never recovered," a MCA source, who regularly tracked his health updates, told PTI.

