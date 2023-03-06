 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steve Smith to lead Australia in fourth Test as Pat Cummins stays home to be with his unwell mother

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Steve Smith had captained the side in Indore in Cummins' absence. Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.

Cricket.com.au reported that Cummins will remain in Sydney.

Three ODIs follow the final Test and a decision on Cummins' participation in those games will be taken later.