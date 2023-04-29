 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: Hyderabad down Delhi in IPL despite Marsh's all-round show

AFP
Apr 29, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Indian Premier League: South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen hit an unbeaten 53 to steer Hyderabad to 197-6, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Delhi to 188-6 at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Delhi Capitals batter P Garg misses the ball during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in New Delhi, on April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame a sparkling all-round performance by Mitchell Marsh to down Delhi Capitals by nine runs in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen hit an unbeaten 53 to steer Hyderabad to 197-6, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Delhi to 188-6 at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Marsh returned bowling figures of 4-27 including a maiden over and then hit a 39-ball 63 but the effort was not enough for bottom-placed Delhi, who fell to their sixth loss in eight matches.

"Took me a few games to get going, but a disappointing loss," said Marsh, who became the third player to be named man of the match from the losing side this season.