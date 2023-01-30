 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Sports For All to sponsor Khelo India Youth Games, invests Rs 12.5 crore

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 30, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Through its partnership with Khelo India Youth Games, Sports For All aims to expand the sports talent pool in India at the grassroot level.

SFA expects its revenue to touch Rs 100 crore by end of FY23.

Multi-sports company Sports For All (SFA) has invested Rs 12.5 crore for a period of five years in Khelo India Youth Games (KYIG) to grow sports at the grassroot level.

Working at the school level to attract new talent in sports, SFA expects to build its brand further by coming on board as a sponsor of KYIG.

"SFA which started in 2015 is a multi sports platform targeting talent in schools. We target all children between the age of 5-18. The partnership with KYIG is for 5 years is in line with SFA's growth to expand to 50 districts. When we had started we had 9 (sports) disciplines and now we have 30 disciplines. This is the similar kind of growth trajectory of KIYG. So, we are gunning for a radical change in grassroot sports," said Rishikesh Joshi, founder of SFA.

Along with KIYG, the company has also come on board as the official partner of the Indian team for the Tokyo Olympics, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the upcoming Asian Games.