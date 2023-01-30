Sports For All to sponsor Khelo India Youth Games, invests Rs 12.5 crore

Multi-sports company Sports For All (SFA) has invested Rs 12.5 crore for a period of five years in Khelo India Youth Games (KYIG) to grow sports at the grassroot level.

Working at the school level to attract new talent in sports, SFA expects to build its brand further by coming on board as a sponsor of KYIG.

"SFA which started in 2015 is a multi sports platform targeting talent in schools. We target all children between the age of 5-18. The partnership with KYIG is for 5 years is in line with SFA's growth to expand to 50 districts. When we had started we had 9 (sports) disciplines and now we have 30 disciplines. This is the similar kind of growth trajectory of KIYG. So, we are gunning for a radical change in grassroot sports," said Rishikesh Joshi, founder of SFA.

Along with KIYG, the company has also come on board as the official partner of the Indian team for the Tokyo Olympics, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the upcoming Asian Games.

SFA, which started Sports For All Championship for school going children seven years back, has connected with 4,000 schools. "We have hosted four lakh talent so far and this year we aim to add 2.5 to 3 lakh talent. We are scaling up with speed because two years nothing happened on ground due to Covid-19. Now, the focus is that every time a talent plays it should not be a miss," said Joshi. Related stories MC BudEx ends flat, Bharat Electronics top loser

Has Pathaan actually collected over Rs 500 crore? Here's a breakup of its business

9 lakh govt vehicles, buses older than 15 yrs to go off the road from April 1, says Nitin Gadkari He added that they are focusing on below district and state level which is the starting stage to build a large sports talent pool. The company also plans to expand to more markets and aims to expand from four Indian states to 10 by FY24. SFA is also looking to attract big sponsorships for school-level competition. "We are focusing on big sponsors who are attaching themselves to big leagues. We want them to come forward to support grassroot level sports. Already companies from the auto, edtech, food and EV companies are sponsoring grassroot level sports. This is because their target group is families and youth. With sponsoring school sports events, brands are having direct conversations with families," the founder said. Along with sponsorship revenue, the company makes money through registration fees that it gets from schools and sports talent who participate in SFA Championships. It also earns by offering consultancy services to talent on its platform. SFA expects its revenue to touch Rs 100 crore by end of FY23.

Maryam Farooqui