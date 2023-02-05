English
    Sports finally being viewed from athletes' perspective in country: PM Modi

    There was no lack of passion and talent for sports among the youth in India but it was the unavailability of resources and support from the government that created hindrances in the past, he said and underlined that these issues are now being addressed.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports and the ministry’s budget has been increased almost three times since 2014.

    There was no lack of passion and talent for sports among the youth in India but it was the unavailability of resources and support from the government that created hindrances in the past, he said and underlined that these issues are now being addressed.

    "In the Amrit Kaal of independence, the country is forging new definitions and creating a new order," the prime minister said, noting that sports is finally being viewed from the athletes’ perspective and not from the government’s.

    "Our government is attentive that no youth should be left behind due to shortage of money," the prime minister said, adding the Centre is now supporting the best-performing players by providing them up to Rs 5 lakh annually.