Soccer: Sevilla advance despite PSV loss as goalkeeper is attacked by fan

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

The match was halted in the closing stages after a supporter ran on to the pitch and assaulted Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian.

Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva snatched late goals for PSV Eindhoven as they beat Sevilla 2-0 in the second leg of their Europa League knockout stage playoff on Thursday, but the Spanish club advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

"I have never seen anything like it," Dmitrovic told Movistar Plus as a red bruise could be seen on his neck.

"I'll keep my mouth shut so I don't say what I would really like to do in that moment.