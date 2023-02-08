 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

Reuters
Feb 08, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters has contacted Manchester United for comment.

Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club's U.S. owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.