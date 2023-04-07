Smriti Mandhana enrolls for B.com at university in Kolhapur

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has enrolled for a Bachelor of Commerce first year course at the Sanjay Ghodawat University in Kolhapur.

The 26-year-old southpaw said in a statement that she felt a "positive vibe" after visiting the campus and added that the university had all the required sporting facilities, as well.

“I felt a positive vibe after arriving on the campus. The university has all the sporting facilities I need. Therefore, it naturally becomes my first and only choice for completing my education," Mandhana said.

Initially, Mandhana intended to study science but could not pursue a course in that field due to her cricketing commitments. After completing her Class 12 studies, the left-handed opening batter had enrolled herself at a commerce college in her hometown of Sangli, but could not continue her studies due to a busy cricket schedule.

Moneycontrol News